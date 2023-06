The emerging technologies reshaping business

For COOs, CIOs and IT leadership, EmTech Next uncovers the opportunities exposed by cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping the way business innovates, operates and grows.

Our agenda for this 6th edition of our signature digital transformation event covers generative AI, web3, metaverses, leadership strategies for the digital workforce, technology and industry 4.0, and the emerging technologies transforming the customer experience.