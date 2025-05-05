 

May 5-7, 2025
In-person on the MIT campus and Online

For more than ten years, business and technology leaders, researchers, and policymakers have gathered at EmTech AI (formerly EmTech Digital) to understand the implications of AI breakthroughs for business, government, and academia.

Curated by MIT Technology Review, one of the most respected science and technology news outlets in the world, and backed by the technological expertise at MIT, EmTech AI is where business leaders come together in the same room to share their insights on how best to harness the power of generative AI.

Join us for the longest-running AI business conference, EmTech AI, coming May 5-7, 2025.

Discuss the big questions and issues of the day with the changemakers in emerging tech and innovation. EmTech AI speakers are invitation-only, and our attendees are the leaders in the space. Meet, mingle, and participate in open forum discussions to make meaningful connections and grow your personal and professional networks.

Be a part of the change by connecting with our community of leaders who are working on solutions to some of our greatest questions and concerns. Cut through the noise when it comes to artificial intelligence and learn what’s important over two days of sessions curated by MIT Technology Review.

The MIT Media Lab serves as a showplace for new concepts in design, communications systems, and collaborative research, focusing on transformational technologies and their potential to impact society for good.

EmTech AI is for emerging and established AI leaders. Past attendees have included:

ACCENTURE

Chief Research Scientist

DataRobot

VP, Trusted AI

Autodesk

Chief Architect

Cisco Systems, Inc.

VP CX Digital Transformation

DHL Express

Director, Global Ground Operations

Intel Corporation

Director of Product Marketing

Intuit

VP of AI

Oracle

Product Strategy Director

Prudential

VP, Head of Digital Transformation

Walmart

Director of Data Science

Wells Fargo

Principal Systems Architect

SAP

Chief Product Officer, Supply Chain

All participants receive access to our EmTech AI event hub for livestream sessions, speaker materials, content on-demand, and more.

Ticket Types

Early Access: 
 Until Jan 31

Standard:
Feb 1-March 31

Last Call:
April 1-May 4

*On-site:
May 5-7

Hybrid: In-person + Livestream

$2,895

$3,095

$3,195

$3,395

Livestream

$900

$900

$900

$995

*On-site registrations will be accepted on a space-available basis

Hybrid: In-person + Livestream

  • Exclusive access to the renowned MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, MA
  • In-person access to mainstage programming on May 5-7
  • Livestream of mainstage programming also available May 5-7
  • Interactive Q&A sessions with our expert speakers
  • Special networking events on campus

and more

  • On-demand access to the event hub and special EmTech AI content for three months
  • Paying attendees will receive a complimentary one-year print + digital subscription to MIT Technology Review beginning after the event
  • The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday tech newsletter

Virtual: Livestream

  • Livestream of mainstage programming on May 5-7
  • On-demand access to the even thub and special EmTech AI content for three months
  • Paying attendees will receive a complimentary one-year print + digital subscription to MIT Technology Review beginning after the event
  • The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday tech newsletter
We are pleased to offer discounts to members of the extended MIT and MIT Technology Review communities, startups, NPOs, government employees, select affiliate groups, and more.
Click into the categories below to learn more and save.
Don't see a discount that applies to you? Email us to inquire about your eligibility.

Subscribers save 20% on EmTech AI and other events throughout the year.

We're pleased to offer a 40% discount to non-profit organizations, including members of the MIT community. 

MIT alumni are offered exclusive 40% savings on MIT Technology Review events.

Startups save 25% on EmTech AI registration.

Save 30% when you register a group of three or more for in-person or livestream tickets.

Apply for a press pass to cover EmTech AI in-person or online.

A limited number of discounted tickets are available to full-time students. Register with your student email to save 50%.

Register with your government email address and save 40% on EmTech AI.

Cancellation policy

You may cancel your registration for a refund less 10% of the price paid until April 7. Refunds will be issued to the original method of payment. After April 7 no refunds are available, but you may transfer your ticket to another person by providing authorization to us in writing. All cancellations, change requests, and transfers should be sent to eventsreg@technologyreview.com.

Commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

We value diversity of ideas and perspectives, both onstage and among our audiences. We strive to include speakers with varied experiences and perspectives, and we offer scholarships to encourage event participation by underrepresented groups and individuals.

Attendee code of conduct

We are committed to providing safe, respectful forums – both live and online. By participating in this event, you agree to maintain a respectful environment during all parts of the conference, including interactions among speakers, attendees, and staff. Violations will be dealt with at the organizer’s discretion and may result in removal from the event. To report an incident, please contact us

Any speaker materials provided are meant for informational/educational purposes only and may not be reproduced or altered in any other way.

By registering for this event, you acknowledge that you may receive promotional messages from the event host(s) and sponsor(s). You may adjust your preferences at any time by clicking on the link in the email.

