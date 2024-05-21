 

Effective digital leadership hinges on a blend of strategic vision, agility, and a deep understanding of emerging technologies. Leaders must foster a culture of innovation and collaboration while ensuring alignment with overarching business objectives.

Leaders must prioritize continuous learning and adaptability. Effective communication skills are crucial for aligning teams and stakeholders, while empowerment and accountability ensure execution excellence.

MIT Technology Review’s Future Compute is the executive classroom for digital leadership. It’s where those who are passionate about business technology gather to explore the art of navigating complexity with confidence and uncover the impactful emerging technologies and strategies that will truly drive transformational change.

Why you should attend

Curated by MIT Technology Review


On a daily basis, MIT Technology Review’s editorial team scans the universe of technology and research breakthroughs to identify the most impactful updates for digital leadership.

Live at the MIT Media Lab


Hosted in the heart of the MIT campus, you'll find yourself surrounded by leading innovators who are shaping the future. It's a convergence of expertise and vision that places you at the intersection of transformative ideas and ground-breaking solutions.

Our journalism brought to life


For over 125 years, technology leaders have trusted MIT Technology Review as their source for impactful technology breakthroughs and leadership strategies through daily reporting on advances, such as generative AI, and annual reports, such as the 10 Breakthrough Technologies.

An executive audience


Our audience is comprised of the changemakers in emerging tech and innovation, and our speakers are hosted by invitation-only. Both in session and at networking breaks, you will be surrounded by peers who will inspire you and excite your passion for the future.

Join us in-person or online

All participants receive access to our Future Compute event hub for livestream sessions, speaker materials, content on-demand, and more.

Ticket Types

Early Access: 
Until February 16

Standard:
Feb 17-April 5

Last Call:
Beginning April 6

Hybrid: In-person + Livestream

$1,395

$1,595

$1,795

Livestream

$400

$400

$400

Hybrid: In-person + Livestream

  • Exclusive access to the renowned MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, MA
  • In-person access to mainstage programming on May 21
  • Livestream of mainstage programming also available May 21
  • Interactive Q&A sessions with our expert speakers
  • Special networking events on campus

  • On-demand access to the event hub and special Future Compute content for three months
  • Paying attendees will receive a complimentary one-year digital subscription to MIT Technology Review beginning after the event
  • The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday tech newsletter

Virtual: Livestream

  • Livestream of mainstage programming on May 21
  • On-demand access to the event hub and special Future Compute content for three months
  • Paying attendees will receive a complimentary one-year digital subscription to MIT Technology Review beginning after the event
  • The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday tech newsletter

Savings available

We are pleased to offer discounts to members of the extended MIT and MIT Technology Review communities, startups, NPOs, government employees, select affiliate groups, and more.
Click into the categories below to learn more and save.
Don't see a discount that applies to you? Email us to inquire about your eligibility.

Subscribers save 20% on Future Compute and other events throughout the year.

We're pleased to offer a 40% discount to non-profit organizations, including members of the MIT community. 

MIT alumni are offered exclusive 50% savings on MIT Technology Review events.

Startups save 25% on Future Compute registration.

Save 30% when you register a group of three or more for in-person or livestream tickets.

Apply for a press pass to cover Future Compute in-person or online.

A limited number of discounted tickets are available to full-time students. Register with your student email to save 40%.

Register with your government email address and save 40% on Future Compute.

Cancellation policy

You may cancel your registration for a refund less 10% of the price paid or convert your hybrid/in-person ticket to virtual/livestream without penalty until April 22. Refunds will be issued to the original method of payment. After April 22 no refunds are available, but you may transfer your ticket to another person by providing authorization to us in writing. All cancellations, change requests, and transfers should be sent to eventsreg@technologyreview.com.

Commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

We value diversity of ideas and perspectives, both onstage and among our audiences. We strive to include speakers with varied experiences and perspectives, and we offer scholarships to encourage event participation by underrepresented groups and individuals.

Attendee code of conduct

We are committed to providing safe, respectful forums – both live and online. By participating in this event, you agree to maintain a respectful environment during all parts of the conference, including interactions among speakers, attendees, and staff. Violations will be dealt with at the organizer’s discretion and may result in removal from the event. To report an incident, please contact us

Any speaker materials provided are meant for informational/educational purposes only and may not be reproduced or altered in any other way.

By registering for this event, you acknowledge that you may receive promotional messages from the event host(s) and sponsor(s). You may adjust your preferences at any time by clicking on the link in the email.

