September 30 - October 1, 2024

MIT Campus, Cambridge, MA

Ideas fuel agility.


In a world accelerated by automation, it is the ideas beyond the algorithm that change our world.

 World-renowned academics, innovators, and leaders on the front line of change gather annually at EmTech MIT to ask complex questions, have fearless discussions, and create tomorrow’s headlines. We explore breakthroughs in AI, climate tech, and computing to offer clear guidance on their impact on business and society.

Curated by the trusted editorial team at MIT Technology Review and backed by the technological expertise of MIT, EmTech delivers inspiration and action plans for leaders in a technology-driven world.

Ideas fuel progress. They are the driving force behind every breakthrough and the foundation upon which the future is built. Join us on the MIT campus September 30-October 1, 2024.

Agenda Overview

Featured speakers

Why you should attend

Bold, new perspectives


Hear from the world’s leading thinkers and innovators who can challenge your assumptions and share strategies to put ideas into action.

Trends before they go viral


Emerging trends are more than what’s cool or what’s next; they're what you need in order to stay ahead of the curve in your field.

Creativity, ignited


Set foot on the MIT campus, the "most innovative square mile on the planet," and unlock your own creative problem-solving ideas.

Who attends

SVP, Digital Transformation

Airbus

Principal Product Manager

Amazon

Senior Director of Strategy

Bayer Crop Science

Senior Manager, Technology Futures Team

Cisco Systems

CIO

Citigroup

Senior Vice President, Digital Capabilities

Fidelity

Global Vice President

Infosys

Executive Director of Research

Lenovo

World Wide Business Development Leader

Microsoft

General Manager

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Head of Technology Partnerships

Obama Foundation

VP, International Strategy

Walmart

 

Join us in-person

All participants receive access to our EmTech MIT event hub for mainstage videos, speaker materials, content on-demand, and more.

Super Early Access:
Until June 30

Early Access:
July 1-August 1

Standard:
August 2-September 29

*On-site:
Beginning Sep 30

$2,295

$2,695

$2,995

$3,295

*On-site registrations will be accepted on a space-available basis

In-person + On-demand

  • Exclusive access to the renowned MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, MA
  • In-person attendance at all programming on September 30 and October 1
  • Interactive Q&A sessions with our expert speakers
  • Special networking events on campus

AND MORE

  • On-demand access to the EmTech event hub for three months, featuring videos, speaker materials, and special content
  • Paying attendees will receive a complimentary one-year digital subscription to MIT Technology Review to start after the event
  • The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday tech newsletter
Savings available

We are pleased to offer discounts to members of the extended MIT and MIT Technology Review communities, startups, NPOs, government employees, select affiliate groups, and more.
Click into the categories below to learn more and save.
Don't see a discount that applies to you? Email us to inquire about your eligibility.

Subscribers save 20% on EmTech MIT and other events throughout the year.

We're pleased to offer a 40% discount to non-profit organizations, academics, and members of the MIT community. 

MIT alumni are offered exclusive 40% savings on MIT Technology Review events.

Startups save 25% on EmTech MIT registration.

Save 30% when you register a group of three or more for EmTech MIT.

Apply for a press pass to cover EmTech MIT and request interviews with our speakers and hosts.

A limited number of discounted tickets are available to full-time students. Register with your student email to save 50%.

Register with your government email address and save 40% on EmTech MIT.

Cancellation policy

You may cancel your registration for a refund less 10% of the price paid until September 3. Refunds will be issued to the original method of payment. After September 3 no refunds are available, but you may transfer your ticket to another person by providing authorization to us in writing. All cancellations, change requests, and transfers should be sent to eventsreg@technologyreview.com.

Commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

We value diversity of ideas and perspectives, both onstage and among our audiences. We strive to include speakers with varied experiences and perspectives, and we offer scholarships to encourage event participation by underrepresented groups and individuals.

Attendee code of conduct

We are committed to providing safe, respectful forums – both live and online. By participating in this event, you agree to maintain a respectful environment during all parts of the conference, including interactions among speakers, attendees, and staff. Violations will be dealt with at the organizer’s discretion and may result in removal from the event. To report an incident, please contact us

Any speaker materials provided are meant for informational/educational purposes only and may not be reproduced or altered in any other way.

By registering for this event, you acknowledge that you may receive promotional messages from the event host(s) and sponsor(s). You may adjust your preferences at any time by clicking on the link in the email.

Event partners

Partner with MIT Technology Review’s events

Partnering with MIT Technology Review makes a strong statement about your brand's commitment to thought leadership and ground-breaking innovation.

Interested in partnering with us?
Contact Andrew Hendler at 646-520-6981 or via email.

Our in-depth reporting reveals what's going on now to prepare you for what's coming next.

