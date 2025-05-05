 

MIT Technology Review’s
signature conference for AI leadership

May 5-7, 2025
In-person on the MIT campus and Online

Where leaders in AI come together

For over a decade, EmTech AI (formerly EmTech Digital) has been the go-to event for business and technology leaders, researchers, and policymakers looking to turn AI breakthroughs into real-world impact.

Curated by MIT Technology Review, one of the most respected science and technology news outlets in the world, and backed by the technological expertise at MIT, EmTech AI is where business leaders come together in the same room to share their insights on how best to harness the power of generative AI. With just 400 seats, this intimate, executive-only event offers rare access to AI’s top minds, direct engagement with speakers, and the chance to shape the conversations defining AI’s future.

Join us May 5-7, 2025, at MIT’s iconic campus for the most exclusive AI business event of the year. Seats are filling fast—secure yours now.

Featured speakers

Meet the speakers

Why attend EmTech AI

An Executive-Only Audience


Join a community of AI-driven executives, product leaders, and innovators shaping the future of AI. At EmTech AI, you’ll engage in open discussions, exchange ideas with pioneers in the field, and build strategic relationships that drive real business impact.

Insights You Can’t Get Anywhere Else


Our agenda is curated by MIT Technology Review’s expert journalists—the people who research, analyze, and report on AI every day. We deliver deep, rigorously researched insights that cut through the noise and help you turn AI’s potential into immediate business value.

A Unique, Immersive Experience


With just 400 seats available, EmTech AI is designed for real conversations. Our speakers don’t leave after their talks; they stay to engage, debate, and connect with you. It’s an opportunity to interact directly with the minds shaping AI’s trajectory.

On the Iconic MIT Campus


Experience EmTech AI on the iconic MIT campus, where breakthrough ideas and technological revolutions are born. This isn’t just another conference; it’s an exclusive gathering in an environment built for bold thinking and real-world problem-solving.

Learn more

Who attends

EmTech AI is for emerging and established AI leaders. Past attendees have included:

ACCENTURE

Chief Research Scientist

DataRobot

VP, Trusted AI

Autodesk

Chief Architect

Cisco Systems, Inc.

VP CX Digital Transformation

DHL Express

Director, Global Ground Operations

Intel Corporation

Director of Product Marketing

Intuit

VP of AI

Oracle

Product Strategy Director

Prudential

VP, Head of Digital Transformation

Walmart

Director of Data Science

Wells Fargo

Principal Systems Architect

SAP

Chief Product Officer, Supply Chain

Join us in-person or online

All participants receive access to our EmTech AI event hub for livestream sessions, speaker materials, content on-demand, and more.

*On-site registrations will be accepted on a space-available basis

Ticket Types

Last Call:
April 1-May 4

*On-site:
May 5-7

Livestream

$900

$995

Virtual: Livestream

  • Livestream of mainstage programming on May 5-7
  • On-demand access to the event hub and special EmTech AI content for three months
  • Paying attendees will receive a complimentary one-year print + digital subscription to MIT Technology Review beginning after the event
  • The Download, MIT Technology Review's weekday tech newsletter

Savings available

We are pleased to offer discounts to members of the extended MIT and MIT Technology Review communities, startups, NPOs, government employees, select affiliate groups, and more.
Click into the categories below to learn more and save.
Don't see a discount that applies to you? Email us to inquire about your eligibility.

Subscribers save 20% on EmTech AI and other events throughout the year.

We're pleased to offer a 40% discount to non-profit organizations, including members of the MIT community. 

MIT alumni are offered exclusive 40% savings on MIT Technology Review events.

Startups save 25% on EmTech AI registration.

Save 30% when you register a group of three or more for in-person or livestream tickets.

Apply for a press pass to cover EmTech AI in-person or online.

A limited number of tickets are available to full-time students. Register with your student email to save 50%. Proof of enrollment may be required.

Register with your government email address and save 40% on EmTech AI.

Cancellation policy

You may cancel your registration for a refund less 10% of the price paid until April 7. Refunds will be issued to the original method of payment. After April 7 no refunds are available, but you may transfer your ticket to another person by providing authorization to us in writing. All cancellations, change requests, and transfers should be sent to eventsreg@technologyreview.com.

Commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

We value diversity of ideas and perspectives, both onstage and among our audiences. We strive to include speakers with varied experiences and perspectives, and we offer scholarships to encourage event participation by underrepresented groups and individuals.

Attendee code of conduct

We are committed to providing safe, respectful forums – both live and online. By participating in this event, you agree to maintain a respectful environment during all parts of the conference, including interactions among speakers, attendees, and staff. Violations will be dealt with at the organizer’s discretion and may result in removal from the event. To report an incident, please contact us

Any speaker materials provided are meant for informational/educational purposes only and may not be reproduced or altered in any other way.

By registering for this event, you acknowledge that you may receive promotional messages from the event host(s) and sponsor(s). You may adjust your preferences at any time by clicking on the link in the email.

Event Partners

Partner with MIT Technology Review’s events

Partnering with MIT Technology Review makes a strong statement about your brand's commitment to thought leadership and ground-breaking innovation.

Interested in partnering with us?
Contact Andrew Hendler at 646-520-6981 or via email.

Our in-depth reporting reveals what's going on now to prepare you for what's coming next.

Want to learn more? Stay in touch.

Please enter a valid Email Address
Please select an option
MIT Technology Review ©2025