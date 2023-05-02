Agenda overview
CREATE
2023 Theme
EmTech Digital provides CIOs, CPOs, and IT decision makers with the technology insight and business expertise to implement AI systems that enhance products, improve customer experiences, and ensure market success.
This year’s conference focuses on the game-changing power of generative AI and how it will impact creators and clients alike. We’ll explore the models behind the technology and the legal implications of generated content. We meet leading researchers and explore hands-on case studies of amazing applications of all forms of AI.
Tuesday, May 2
Generate & Create
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Generative AI has unleashed the power of AI upon the creator economy. We explore the state of AI, the new rules of AI, AI implementation strategies, and use cases of AI at work.
The Generation of AI
9:00 a.m. - 10:40 a.m.
From bots to generative media, discussions about AI’s place in society are creeping into everyday conversations. We take a deep dive into the state of AI, noting current accomplishments as well as some of the challenges we face related to the development and implementation of groundbreaking AI tools. We look ahead at future predictions for our intelligent tools as well as how to democratize AI and address the unique societal challenges of understanding and trusting AI.
The New Rules of AI
11:10 a.m. - 12:35 p.m.
The U.S., Europe, and China are implementing new and needed AI regulations, but are they enough to protect people, their work, and their privacy? We dive into what is needed from a legal and technical perspective to chart a responsible path forward that includes a clear set of policies to govern the use of AI across industries and within global society.
Building the AI Infrastructure
1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Pre-existing AI services such as game engines, chatbots and pre-trained models can quickly enrich your own product offerings, saving you hours of development effort. We explore off-the-shelf AI solutions that can have a real impact on operational success.
AI That Works
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
AI has become a powerful tool to improve products and experiences for businesses today. From predicting customer interests to identifying faults in manufacturing processes, we explore real-world AI solutions that are impacting and improving results. Take these cross-industry solutions and apply their best practices to your products and services.
Networking Reception
5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
AI Research & the Road Ahead
9:00 a.m. - 4:50 p.m.
The breakthrough we’ve seen in generative AI is built upon a 30-year accumulation of AI achievements. We hear from the model-makers creating AI engines and the researchers building upon those engines, and we examine the AI projects coming out of the lab and into commercial use.
The Model Makers
9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
These are the models upon which business is being built. Large language models have enabled us to build more intelligent systems with a richer understanding of language than ever before. We talk to the model makers and discuss the opportunities exposed as these systems evolve.
AI R&D in Use
11:15 A.m. - 12:30 p.m.
AI is a powerful tool for supercharging research capabilities, especially when analyzing data, making predictions, or sharing recommendations related to development processes and new technologies. Hear from experts who are using AI to test and evaluate systems, improve efficiencies, and design new processes that will create impactful and lasting change.
New Research in AI
1:30 P.m. - 2:55 p.m.
While the use of generative AI is revolutionizing the creative process in ways that were previously thought impossible, new AI research in other areas is also making major strides in transforming the way we research. We unpack some of the newest AI research projects, covering why they are important, how they will enhance or accelerate future research, and how they may impact industry.
AI Creator Economy
3:25 p.m. - 4:55 p.m.
AI video enhancement has unleashed incredible new capabilities that can make actors seem older or younger, speak different languages and taken to the extreme, create deepfakes of words never spoken or events that have never happened. How is this leap in AI technology being used today and how can we tell what’s real and what’s not in this new world of manufactured video?