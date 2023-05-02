Tuesday, May 2

Generate & Create

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Generative AI has unleashed the power of AI upon the creator economy. We explore the state of AI, the new rules of AI, AI implementation strategies, and use cases of AI at work.

The Generation of AI

9:00 a.m. - 10:40 a.m.

From bots to generative media, discussions about AI’s place in society are creeping into everyday conversations. We take a deep dive into the state of AI, noting current accomplishments as well as some of the challenges we face related to the development and implementation of groundbreaking AI tools. We look ahead at future predictions for our intelligent tools as well as how to democratize AI and address the unique societal challenges of understanding and trusting AI.

The New Rules of AI

11:10 a.m. - 12:35 p.m.

The U.S., Europe, and China are implementing new and needed AI regulations, but are they enough to protect people, their work, and their privacy? We dive into what is needed from a legal and technical perspective to chart a responsible path forward that includes a clear set of policies to govern the use of AI across industries and within global society.

Building the AI Infrastructure

1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Pre-existing AI services such as game engines, chatbots and pre-trained models can quickly enrich your own product offerings, saving you hours of development effort. We explore off-the-shelf AI solutions that can have a real impact on operational success.

AI That Works

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

AI has become a powerful tool to improve products and experiences for businesses today. From predicting customer interests to identifying faults in manufacturing processes, we explore real-world AI solutions that are impacting and improving results. Take these cross-industry solutions and apply their best practices to your products and services.

Networking Reception